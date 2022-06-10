Teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Jacksonville day care

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on charges of threatening to shoot up a day care in San Marco.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to the threat via social media.

Several agencies across the country with “San Marco” in their jurisdiction were alerted because the initial threat was vague and didn’t specify a state.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police in San Marcos, Texas identified the IP address that the threat originated from, which led investigators to the Northside of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police officers found the boy at an apartment off Biscayne Boulevard.

Read: Ukrainian president calls out Jacksonville for ties to Russian city

According to the arrest report, the boy’s mother told officers she didn’t know her son was able to post on social media through an Xbox.

The teenager is now charged with sending a written threat to conduct an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

Read: Opening statements begin in resentencing of man convicted of burying Jacksonville couple alive

Action News Jax is digging deeper into what happened.

We’ll have a live report on Action News Jax at 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.