Teen arrested after admitting to carjacking, beating elderly man, records show

A teenager is behind bars after admitting to carjacking and beating up an elderly man.

Antonio Herman, 18, is charged with carjacking, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon, criminal attempt carjacking and vulnerable adult abuse, court records show, after two different incidences.

On April 17 at 10:20 pm., the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking in the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue.

A man told police he parked by a gas pump, went inside the store to get a drink, then when he cranked his car to leave, a man opened his door, records show.

The man said that the male was armed with a gun and stated “Give me your keys.” The man quickly accelerated leaving the parking lot, records show.

On April 17 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 4000 block of Camelot Lane.

The victim who is over 70-years-old told police that he was blocked in at the gate by a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

According to a report, two men got out of the car and approached him armed with a “machine gun.”

The victim said he was pulled out of his Nissan Altima by the back of his neck and was then struck four to five times by one of the men with one of the “machine guns” in the head and face, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to an affidavit, the victim said the men left with his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received two staples in his head and four stitches above his left eye, the affidavit said.

It wasn’t until later on that officers found the victim’s Nissan occupied by one man, identified as Herman.

According to officials, Herman waived his rights and admitted to being responsible in both cases.

Herman’s bond is set at $75,000.