Teen arrested after allegedly breaking in store, stealing vapes: Bay Minette Police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly broke into a store and stole an undisclosed number of vapes.

Officers were near D&R Food Mart Sunday around 3 a.m. when they saw a man, identified as 18-year-old Maddox Malachi White, running from the store, according to a press release. A deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they saw White run across four lanes on the highway carrying an unknown object.

The press release said officers attempted to stop Maddox, but he ran from them. Eventually, officers were able to catch him. Officers also allegedly saw Maddox discard boxes of vapes.

Officers went to the D&R Food Mart and noticed the front glass had been shattered. Officers were able to view security footage once the store owner arrived on the scene. The release said cameras showed Maddox approaching the front door of the store before using an object to break the glass in the door.

Maddox then allegedly entered the store, jumped over the counter and removed “an unknown amount of vapes” from the store. He is charged with third-degree burglary and attempting to elude.

Maddox is in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction facility on a $4,000 bond.

