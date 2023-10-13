Teen arrested after allegedly firing ghost gun

Oct. 12—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office reportedly arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday night after responding to calls of shots fired near Holly Tree Park in Yuba City.

Deputies arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. where they located the teen with a shoulder bag. While trying to talk with him, the teen allegedly tried to flee the scene.

According to officials, deputies later found an unserialized .40 caliber handgun in the teen's bag after detaining him. The "ghost gun" also had an extended magazine.

Investigators determined that one shot had been fired into the air during a verbal altercation. A Sutter County Sheriff's K-9 sergeant was contacted to locate the shell casing.

The teen was booked into the Tri-County Juvenile Hall on numerous charges, including resisting arrest and discharging a firearm in public.