Teen arrested for allegedly participating in group attack on Asian man in NYC

A teenage suspect was arrested for his involvement in an anti-Asian group attack against a 30-year-old man in Midtown, New York City, in October 2021.



The 18-year-old suspect Jordan McNamara from Manhattan was arrested on Jan. 14 over the brutal attack that happened at 303 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Oct. 23 last year.



The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force shared the news on their official Twitter account. McNamara was charged with assault in the third-degree. There were no hate crime charges brought against the suspect.



According to the New York Daily News, McNamara’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending.





🚨ARREST UPDATE from 10/23/21 incident in which an Asian male was assaulted at 303 5th Ave, Manhattan.

Arrested:

McNamara, Jordan, 18

New York, NY

Charge:

Assault 3rd Degree

⚠️Still seeking to identify individual on the left. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Foe5u0dbVo

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 15, 2022







McNamara and two other men and women allegedly approached the 30-year-old victim and asked him, “What are you doing here, Asian?” before the three men allegedly beat the victim with their fists and wooden sticks, as NextShark previously reported.



Authorities are still looking for one of the suspects.



Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force by submitting tips to @NYPDTips, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.



Featured Image via @NYPDHateCrimes



