Teen arrested after allegedly shooting father over dispute in Pueblo

Feb. 6—A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting his father in the knee early Saturday morning in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to 1200 block of E. 7th St. shortly after midnight and found a man with one gunshot wound. The victim and his family originally told police they heard gunshots outside and when the victim stepped outside to investigate, he was shot.

Police said further investigation revealed that before the shooting, the victim refused to let his son borrow the family van, so the son went outside and began shooting at the parked vehicle with a rifle. Then, the son allegedly turned and shot his father, according to police.

Officers reportedly found 11 shell casings on the property outside the house and the van had several bullet holes in its windows.

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, was booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center on suspicion of first-degree assault.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE