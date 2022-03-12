Teen arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot teacher, students at Fresno County school

A 14-year-old at Huron Middle School was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot a teacher and fellow students, according to Huron Police.

Police were called to the school on Fourth Street around 11:30 a.m. The unnamed student was booked into juvenile hall.

In a statement, police said: “We would like to remind the public that the Huron Police Department takes threats like these extremely seriously and will not be tolerated. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated as such.”