Teen arrested after almost running over Tavares police officer in a stolen vehicle

Tavares Police said they had arrested a 15-year-old accused of almost running over an officer while driving a stolen vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

According to a news release, at around 3:41 A.M. Sunday, Tavares police responded to the Atwater Apartments complex after receiving a call. Officials said the caller told officers that they observed two dark-colored SUVs traveling within the complex with the people wearing ski masks.

Police said they were able to locate the suspects, who were both later confirmed to be in stolen cars.

One of the vehicles fled the scene at a very high rate of speed and was later located in the city of Eustis. The occupants of the stolen car fled on foot but were not found.

Police said the other vehicle, driven by the teen, was located at the apartment complex by two Tavares officers.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Eustis Police Department and Mount Dora Police Department assisted Tavares Police Department with the investigation.

