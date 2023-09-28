Teen arrested after altercation at mall in which handgun was displayed

Sep. 28—A Terre Haute teen was arrested Wednesday in connection with a reported altercation at Haute City Center in which a handgun was displayed.

The altercation continued in the parking lot as the victims were attempting to leave the area, according to Terre Haute police, who responded to the incident at 6:48 p.m.

"It was reported that shots had been fired after the vehicles had left the parking lot. No one was injured during this incident," according to police.

Officers were able to later locate the suspect vehicle. THPD detectives and crime scene technicians responded to assist with the investigation.

Jaylee Branson, 18, of Terre Haute was arrested and faces charges of criminal recklessness, false informing and invasion of privacy.

This investigation is continuing, according to police.