Teen arrested, another still on the run after man found shot to death inside pickup truck in Conyers

Police are looking for a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting near an extended stay motel.

It happened on Northlake Drive in Conyers at the Intown Suites hotel.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned Monday afternoon that police arrested a 15-year-old, and now they’re looking for a 17-year-old.

“They had this whole thing blocked off,” witness Jennifer Powers said.

Powers, who does food pickup and delivery, arrived soon after the shooting. She showed Regan pictures she took of the chaos.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Dontavious Hardeman, gunned down inside of a black truck.

“The victim’s wife showed up and she said there were four people in the truck and that it was her husband’s truck,” Powers explained. “It was pretty sad.”

Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, on the report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the roadway with doors wide open.

“They did witness a Dontavious Hardeman deceased inside the vehicle. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” Sgt. Quantavis Garcia said.

Police say while the victim wasn’t staying at the motel, one of those involved in the shooting was a motel guest.

“Do we have a motive yet? We don’t have a motive. We do know the persons of interest knew the victim before the shooting,” Garcia said.

Police have identified one of the suspects. Channel 2 Action News received photos of a 17-year-old, identified as Quintavious Morgan. Police said he is wanted for murder. Another 15-year-old is already in custody in connection with the deadly shooting.

“This is an isolated event. There’s no significant danger to the public,” Garcia said.

Powers who has children says she’s fed up with gun violence on the streets.

“It’s senseless. Why take a life when there are other means? There are other ways to handle stuff if you get mad at someone. Stay away from them. Leave them alone,” Powers said.

