Teen arrested in Arlington after death of 2-year-old brother who accidentally shot himself

A teenager is facing charges including making a firearm accessible to a child, resulting in death, after his 2-year-old brother accidentally shot himself in Arlington on April 4.

The teen, whose name is not being released by authorities because of his age, left the gun in his room, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on April 4, 2-year-old Rio Carrington found the gun and shot it. Officers arrived at the family’s home on Pocassett Drive to find the boy’s mother holding her toddler son, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Rio was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The teen was arrested and is also charged with tampering with evidence, though police did not release any details about what led to that charge. He was being held Tuesday in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said officers found two firearms in the home, both believed to have been brought into the home by the teen. Investigators are still trying to determine how the teen acquired the guns.