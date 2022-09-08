Teen arrested after armed robbery in parking area at Jeff High football game

Sep. 7—JEFFERSONVILLE — One juvenile is under arrest and additional arrests are likely, police said in a news release Wednesday, after a report of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School last Friday.

Jeffersonville Police said they arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the armed robbery on the school grounds while a football game was being played.

Police were called to the student parking area during the game after a report of the armed robbery. The parking area is away from the high school's stadium.

The juvenile victim of the robbery was not harmed. Police said social media reports were inaccurate and no shots were fired. Only the display of a handgun was reported.

Members of the Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT Team, Crisis Intervention Team, Detective Team and Quick Response Team served an arrest warrant and executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon on Harvard Drive in Clarksville. Police said evidence, including a firearm, was located during the execution of the search warrant.

Police arrested the juvenile at the residence on felony charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call JPD's Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.