Teen arrested for assaulting St. Cloud school resource officer during cafeteria fight

A teen was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer who was trying to break up a fight in the cafeteria at St. Cloud High School, according to police.

The officer was attempting to break up a fight between two boys when a third boy, 15, approached and grabbed the officer around the torso, police said.

A struggle ensued and the officer and the student ended up on the ground and continued to fight and resist until bystanders helped bring the student under control.

The student was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. He was taken to Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando.

Neither the officer nor the student were injured during the incident.

No other arrests were made. However, charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence, will be filed to the State Attorney’s Office on two 14-year-old boys for their part in the incident, according to police.

