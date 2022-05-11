Teen arrested on attempted murder charge after Alexandria shooting

A teen was arrested after a Tuesday night shooting that wounded a man, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Summerwood Lane, which is off England Drive.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in his chest and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, reads a release from the Alexandria Police Department.

The unidentified 17-year-old was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. An investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police: 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge in Alexandria shooting