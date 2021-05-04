Teen arrested on attempted murder charges after altercation in Hoopeston

May 4—HOOPESTON — A teenager found himself in Juvenile Detention Monday facing attempted murder charges after an incident at Parkview Court.

Police officers were called to Parkview Court at 5:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of an injury from an altercation.

The 15-year-old juvenile suspect was no longer on the scene when officers arrived, according to a report by the Hoopeston Police Department.

HPD received a tip to the location of the juvenile, and he was arrested Monday at 6:31 a.m. and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later taken to Juvenile Detention Center in Danville to await arraignment.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated battery, armed violence, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

HPD declined to comment further due to the active investigation. The victim's name, injuries or condition have not been released.