Teen arrested for attempted murder in Columbia-area shooting

A 17-year-old is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces three attempted murder charges after police responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road Monday morning.

The teen was apprehended after he arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand. Police determined he shot himself in the hand during the earlier incident, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday, on a street north of the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bullets appeared to damage the side of a house, but no injuries were reported.

While officers were at the scene, they were notified that a teenager arrived a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested after being released from the hospital Monday morning.

The teen was charged as an adult and in addition to three attempted murder charges also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He is being held in the juvenile wing of the detention center.