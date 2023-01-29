Teen arrested after boy, 15, seriously injured in attack in Northeast El Paso

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after he and another boy were allegedly attacked by another teenager Saturday morning in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood, police said.

The boy's injuries were serious enough that an ongoing investigation into the aggravated assault is being assisted by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, which handles homicides and other major cases, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were allegedly attacked by another 16-year-old boy at about 8:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Caribou Drive in the Parkland area, police said.

After the teenager who alleged committed the assault left the scene, the 16-year-old victim and a man found him a street away on Cross Street. The suspected teen attacker then allegedly used an undisclosed weapon to threaten the adult, police said. Patrol officers responded to the scene.

The weapon used and the nature and details of the attack have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation; but, police said that the younger boy was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The 16-year-old victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The alleged attacker was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department, which handles juvenile crime suspects, police said in a news release.

The boys are all Northeast residents. Their names were not disclosed because they are juveniles.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Teen arrested after 2 boys attacked in Northeast El Paso