Teen arrested after bringing gun to local high school football game

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after police said the teen was armed with a gun at a high school football game in Centerville.

The incident happened during the Centerville vs. Springfield football game, a spokesperson for the Centerville Police Department confirmed.

The school district sent a message to families to address the incident.

In the message, Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said an individual sitting in the Springfield stands noticed the handle of a gun in another individual’s pocket. That person then notified a Centerville police officer who was on duty at the game.

“The safety of our students, staff and visitors is our top priority,” Wesney said. “The district has protocols in place and works closely with the Centerville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to handle any situations that occur. This is a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings and report anything unusual immediately so it can be investigated by the proper authorities.”

The 17-year-old teen from Springfield was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance of a firearm in a school safety zone, resisting arrest, and failure to disclose personal information during a criminal investigation, the spokesperson said.

Centerville High School will provide counseling and support services on Monday for any students who need them following the incident.