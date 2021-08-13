Teen arrested after burglary, assaults

Aug. 13—MANKATO — A teenage girl reportedly burglarized a Mankato apartment, assaulted three occupants and then assaulted police officers.

Officers responded to a report of a girl inside an apartment at 1551 Monks Ave. around 1:20 a.m. The 17-year-old assaulted three people before officers arrived and caught her after a short chase through a parking lot, said Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol. The intoxicated girl then allegedly fought with officers.

No one was seriously injured Baukol said. The girl was arrested on potential charges of burglary, property damage, assault and underage consumption.