Teen arrested in caught-on-camera Bronx killing, NYPD says

Detectives arrested a Bronx man they say was caught on surveillance camera gunning down an armed rival during a clash in Crotona, police said Friday.

Yerson Arzu, 19, was hit with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession for fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez on Dec. 26.

The 4 a.m. shooting occurred as Gonzalez got into a heated argument with another man near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave., cops said.

As the two argued, Arzu stormed up and pulled a gun, and shot Gonzalez, who also had a gun in his hand, video footage recovered by police shows.

Gonzalez was four times in the chest at close range before Arzu ran off.

The fatally wounded man stumbled away with his gun and collapsed on the ground a short distance away, video footage recovered from the scene revealed.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. It was not immediately clear if first responders found a gun on him when they arrived.

Gonzalez, who has no criminal record, lived about a mile and a half from where he was shot, cops said. Arzu lives in Mott Haven, about three miles away from where the shooting occurred.

Police never identified the man Gonzalez was arguing with before Arzu showed up. Nor was it clear what the men were arguing about, police said.

Cops released surveillance images of Arzu on Dec. 28 as they asked the public’s help in identifying him.

He was ultimately identified by detectives and taken into custody without incident Thursday.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday.

In October, Arzu was arrested on a weapon’s possession charge when a Bronx car stop revealed he had a firearm in his possession, police said.