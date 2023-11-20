Teen arrested, charged in connection with October shooting in Wilmington

Two men were arrested in connection with an investigation into an October shooting that injured a person in downtown Wilmington.

Two men were arrested Friday during an investigation into a October shooting that injured one in downtown Wilmington, according to police.

Last month, police said officers heard gunfire around South 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15. Officers located one male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Monday news release from the Wilmington Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 17, at March Court where they arrested 19-year-old Tyshaun Windham on separate felony warrants. During their investigation, police said, detectives also charged Windham in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting.

Windham was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to terror of the public and discharging a firearm in the city limits in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting.

At the scene on March Court, officers also arrested 42-year-old Dwayne Ingram and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he allegedly attempted to conceal a handgun from officers at the scene.

Both men are being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center; Windham without bond and Ingram with a $500,000 secured bond.

