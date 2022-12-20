Teen arrested, charged with murder in Macon bar shooting

Police arrested a murder suspect in Macon early Tuesday in the shooting of a bar security guard last week, officials said.

Andrew Ronnie Mullis, 19, turned himself over to deputies and U.S. Marshals about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Mullis was a suspect in the death of Dedrick Bulls, 42, who was shot at Full House Tavern in Macon Dec. 12 and died Saturday morning from his injuries.

Bulls, a security guard at the bar on Bloomfield Road, was shot in the head while standing outside the bar at about 3 a.m. after getting into an argument with someone.

Mullis was charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the statement. He is being held without bond.

Bulls had been a bouncer at other bars in the past and also had ties to Pennsylvania, according to court documents.