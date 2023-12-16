Teen arrested, charged with murder in Sunday shooting death

Dec. 15—An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the Sunday shooting death in Beckley.

The Beckley Police Department arrested Marquest Daquan Fortune, 18, on Friday and charged him with the first-degree murder of Traysouan Robertson, 20, of Beckley.

Fortune was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

Fortune was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 2:43 p.m. Friday. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Fortune's charges stem from a shooting that took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 200 block of Clyde Street in Beckley.

According to a report filed with the criminal complaint, which included a summary of eyewitness statements, Robertson and Fortune were attending a party with multiple people at the time of the incident on Clyde Street.

At one point during the evening, Robertson entered the rear bedroom of the residence belonging to a male in attendance at the party.

The male owner of the bedroom was also present in the bedroom, and an altercation ensued between Robertson and the owner of the bedroom.

Shortly after, Fortune entered the bedroom where the altercation was taking place.

The report states that Fortune was holding a handgun at the time and fired a single shot in the direction of Robertson and the second male, striking and killing Robertson.

According to eyewitness interviews summarized in the report, it was believed that Fortune meant to shoot the second male, not Robertson, but missed.

The report further states that there were multiple people in the bedroom, in addition to Robertson and the second male, when Fortune fired the gun.

Beckley Police arrived on the scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday and found Robertson partly lying on a bed in a rear bedroom, according to a report filed with the criminal complaint.

Robertson was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found one 9mm spent casing on the bedroom floor near the victim's feet, as well as a projectile on the opposite side of the room.

