Teen arrested, charged with murder of woman found shot in car submerged in canal in Pompano Beach

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night and charged with murder in connection to a woman found with a gunshot wound in a car submerged in a Pompano Beach canal Wednesday morning.

Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale late Friday night.

Jacsaint is facing one count each of premeditated murder, committing a first degree felony with a firearm, and child neglect for putting a infant in danger when the victim’s car went into the canal. He is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives were called to the scene early Wednesday morning about a car in a canal near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Tenth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

They found a woman with a gunshot wound and a 5-month-old child trapped in white Chevrolet Camaro that was partially submerged in the canal. A good Samaritan was able to pull the child from the car and was trying to get the woman out when deputies showed up to the scene, according to deputies.

The baby was not harmed, they added. The woman was given CPR by a Pompano Beach District deputy, but was pronounced dead at Broward Health North hospital.

The girl, who was the victim’s god-daughter, has been reunited with her mother.