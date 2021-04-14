Teen arrested, charged with terroristic threatening at Kentucky high school

Karla Ward
·1 min read

A 15-year-old student was arrested after making a threat at Harlan County High School Tuesday, the Harlan County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said school officials contacted them about the threat Tuesday, and deputies assigned to the high school began investigating.

The student was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony. The teen was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it “takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint. The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety.”

