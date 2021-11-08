Teen arrested in Cherokee County shooting that left Cobb teen dead

Nov. 7—A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with last month's fatal shooting at a house party near Woodstock that left one Cobb County teenager dead and another injured.

Elijah Alexander Harrison, 17, of Douglasville, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting along Victoria Road in Cherokee County.

The victims in that shooting were 14-year-old Landon Andrews of Marietta and 19-year-old Jaden Simmons of Mableton.

Authorities said Andrews was shot in or outside the home hosting the party and was found in the back of an SUV with a gunshot wound in his torso. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

Simmons was shot in the hand and elbow. He was treated at Northside Hospital Cherokee and released.

Harrison is not charged with the death of Andrews or with shooting Simmons. But Harrison faces five felony counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person and one charge of criminal damage to property. A warrant for Harrison says he fired shots between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at a home on the 500 block of Victoria Road.

Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Harrison was arrested at his home by sheriff's office investigators Thursday night.

"Harrison is not charged the shooting of Andrews or Simmons," Capt. Jay Baker with the Sheriff's Office said. "Investigators continue to work to identify the suspects in that incident."

Baker said Harrison fired shots at the home following gunfire inside the Victoria Road house.

"Following the shooting inside the home, investigators believe Harrison fired a firearm at least six times from a moving car," Baker said. "At least one of those rounds struck the house at 536 Victoria Road."

Baker said he "would rather not comment" on Harrison's role in the overall shooting.

Authorities are still investigating the possible connection the Victoria Road shooting had with a fight that broke at the West 22 Apartments on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw earlier that night. The Sheriff's Office released a video of the fight, which the department says shows people who were present at the Victoria Road house party later that night.

Baker added that two other people wanted for questioning by the department have not yet been interviewed.