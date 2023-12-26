Teen arrested for Christmas Eve shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG − A teenager has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Walnut Hill that injured another teen.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with malicious wounding and three weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a minor.

The victim, a 19-year-old, was shot in the leg late Monday night in the 1700 block of Oakland Street. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

