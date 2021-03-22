Teen arrested in Clearwater shooting tied to other attacks, police say

CLEARWATER — A teenager faces attempted murder charges after police said he shot two people earlier this month in one of a string of connected shootings.

The 17-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a March 11 shooting, police said Monday. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the teenager because of his age.

Police said the teen fired at people in the driveway of a home on the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Two people were hit and injured, but nobody was killed. The suspect later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Last week, police arrested a 19-year-old Clearwater man on murder and attempted murder charges related to a March 8 shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured three other people. Police said the two incidents are among seven shootings since December that they believe to be connected.