Teen arrested in Clifton fatal shooting

An arrest was made Thursday in the Clifton shooting that left one man dead in a vehicle, Cincinnati police said.

A 17-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Michael James Jr., 25, on Sept. 10, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Tim Lanter. The Enquirer is not naming the teen as he is charged in juvenile court due to his age.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Brookline Avenue for a report of a person shot inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found James suffering from a gunshot wound in his vehicle where he was pronounced dead, Lanter said.

With the assistance of the Shaker Heights Police Department, near Cleveland, officers were able to locate the suspect.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 513-352-3542.

