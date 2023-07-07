Teen arrested in connection with Baltimore shooting that killed 2, injured 28

Baltimore police arrested a 17-year-old male on Friday morning in connection with a mass shooting Sunday that left two people dead and 28 injured, authorities said. Police previously said they were looking for at least two suspects but have not ruled out additional shooters.

Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the suspect at 7:00 a.m., police said in a statement. The teenager is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment and other charges.

Information about where the teen was arrested or other identifying details were not released by the police. CBS Baltimore reported that the shootings took place shortly after midnight at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. The suspects opened fire around midnight on Sunday at an annual block party in the neighborhood.

Those injured were mostly teens and young adults, police said, and the people killed were identified as 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, who recently graduated from high school.

Gonzalez was a talented artist and her mother posted her artwork on Facebook, writing, "Aaliyah has always been a natural born artist...From the time she picked up a pencil, she was sketching. I can't count how many sketchbooks and art supplies I bought her."

She asked for the public's help to locate the shooting suspects who killed her daughter. "Please if you were there and you saw something. You can call me. You can contact the police," she wrote. "Just tell someone what you know!"

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Three victims of the mass shooting remain at local hospitals, with all of them listed in fair condition, police said. A reward of $28,000 is available for information that leads to arrests and charges, police said.

