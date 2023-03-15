Teen arrested in connection to Brookline carjacking, dumping dog in Cambridge over the weekend

A teenage boy from Cambridge was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a multi-day investigation involving a BMW that was stolen out of Brookline while a dog was inside of the vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman went into TJMaxx on Harvard Street, leaving her dog inside her parked vehicle. “The vehicle was unlocked and is push-to-start, and the owner left the key in the console,” police said.

When she came out of the store around 4:15 p.m., she realized that her car had been stolen with her dog still in it, according to police. Around 4:30 p.m., Emergency crews issued an alert for the stolen 2017 BMW and dog out of Brookline.

Approximately 15 minutes following the alert, MIT Police say they were flagged down by several graduate students who claim they witnessed a dog being abandoned in the middle of Wadsworth and Amherst Streets by a suspect driving a BMW that matched the vehicle in police’s description. The BMW then struck the students trying to rescue the pup from the street and drove away, according to authorities.

The car was later found unoccupied on Winter Street in Cambridge.

After recovering the dog, the MIT students contacted the dog’s owner using the information on the pooch’s collar tags. The owner was reunited with “Millie,” the pup, at MIT and was very grateful to the students who stepped in to save her.

A description for the suspect matched the description of a Cambridge teenager, who was arrested last week for a carjacking out of Medford that happened in February.

The teenage suspect has not been identified at this time but is in custody with Cambridge Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

