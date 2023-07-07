Teen arrested in connection with Brooklyn mass shooting, Baltimore Police say

A teenager was arrested Friday morning in connection with the mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Baltimore Police said the 17-year-old is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle. He was arrested following a search warrant on a home, the agency said.

Detectives believe he was “involved” in the mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Court, a Baltimore Police news release said. The investigation is still open and ongoing.

Authorities said earlier this week they believed there were at least two shooters in the mass shooting that resulted in two people killed and 28 people wounded. Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, died at the scene and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a hospital.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the Friday arrest a “signal” that “with the community’s help we can get justice for Aaliyah, Kylis and everyone else who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

“Bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice is our number one priority, and I want to thank everyone who had a hand in bringing this person of interest in,” Scott said. “I am confident that this investigation will continue diligently working through every single tip, lead and suspect.”

Three shooting victims remain at local hospitals, with all of them in fair condition, police said. The vast majority of those wounded were in their teens. Fifteen of them were under the age of 18.

There is a $28,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges. The Metro Crime Stoppers tip line is 1-866-7LOCKUP. Callers can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated.