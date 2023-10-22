Teen arrested in connection with car theft, firearms incident in Worcester

A teen is facing charges in connection with a stolen SUV and an incident involving a firearm in Worcester last Saturday.

On October 14, Worcester police officers responded to the Price Chopper store on Park Ave shortly before 7:00 a.m. after receiving a report of two males brandishing firearms.

The caller reported that two individuals got into a verbal altercation with the driver of a KIA SUV, who pulled out a gun and threatened people on the scene.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to Roxbury St for a report of a stolen KIA SUV. The SUV was found later in the day.

On Friday, detectives executed a search warrant at a resident on South Harlem Street and arrested a 16-year-old teen.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The teen whose name was not released is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and a warrant for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers also found a taser in the residence and arrested nineteen-year-old Pharrel Smith on a charge of possession of a firearm without an FID card.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW