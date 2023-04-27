Teen arrested in connection to deadly armed robbery in Ga. Walmart parking lot

An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested.

It all happened last August when Bibb County deputies were called to the Walmart on Harrison Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a man, later identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Albea, was shot in the parking lot. Witnesses told police that two teens approached Albea’s fiance, demanding the keys to their car.

Albea reportedly got into an argument with the suspects while refusing to give them the keys, and was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The next day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office begin asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, along with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 18-year-old Elijiah Dewayne Gray in connection to the fatal shooting.

Officials found Gray in a home in the 200 block of Clisby Place.

Gray is charged with murder. He currently facing two counts of terroristic threats in an incident unrelated to the case. He’s currently being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests pending.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

