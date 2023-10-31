Teen arrested in connection with deadly shooting of fellow teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A 17-year-old has been charged for the murder of another 17-year-old at a Madison apartment complex.

Metro Nashville Police said Adinson Enrique Serrano-Juarez faces the murder charge for the death of Israel Teniente in a breezeway of Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue.

Adinson Enrique Serrano-Juarez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Homicide Unit detectives said the investigation indicates Serrano-Juarez had a female acquaintance lure Teniente to the apartment complex where he was fatally shot. Teniente also reportedly knew the acquaintance.

Police said that female, Arleth Bonilla, 18, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with facilitation of criminal homicide.

