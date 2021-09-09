Teen arrested in connection with fatal South Shore shooting of Indiana man, 20

Chicago police announced the arrest of a teenager who they allege fatally shot a 20-year-old Indiana man Sunday in South Shore.

Daveon Houston, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Peter Lee Jackson of Hammond, officials said. Houston is expected to appear before a judge in a bond court hearing later Thursday.

Houston also faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person younger than 21, according to a news release from Chicago police.

Jackson was inside a car in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue when he was shot in the head at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene nearly an hour later, at 3:38 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police found two weapons while arresting Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

Houston is expected in bond court Thursday. Check back for updates.