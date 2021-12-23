Teen arrested in connection to Frederick shooting

Dec. 22—A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Frederick shooting that left one person injured Monday.

The Frederick Police Department, in a news release Wednesday, said it arrested the teenage boy Tuesday in reference to a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the area of S. Pendleton Court. Police found one adult with a gunshot wound; they were taken to an area trauma center and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult, but did not name him as Maryland law prohibits police from doing so at this time. Maryland law protects the confidentiality of juveniles charged as adults "until either the time to file a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court under Maryland rules has expired, or, a motion to transfer to juvenile court has been denied," FPD spokesman Allen Etzler wrote.

Police say evidence and information obtained in the investigation led them to the 16-year-old. The victim reportedly knew the teen, and police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Detectives believe there may be additional witnesses and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting the FPD's crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Residents in the area with cameras or video surveillance are asked to check their systems and contact Yackovich if they observe anything that might be helpful to FPD in this investigation.

