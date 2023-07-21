Teen arrested in connection with Gautier Community Center shooting, police say

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting July 8 at the Gautier Community Center, according to a news release from the Gautier Police Department.

Authorities on Friday charged the juvenile with aggravated assault. Police said he will be charged as an adult.

Investigators “have not ruled out the possibility of a second shooter,” the release said, citing “physical evidence.” Police did not specify what evidence may point to a second shooter, but said the case is still being investigated.

Gautier police responded to the shooting call about 11:03 p.m. on July 8 at the Gautier Community Center at 2012 Library Lane.

The shooting occurred during a birthday party held at the community center, the release said, and it involved an altercation between “multiple unknown individuals.”

One female juvenile victim who was not involved in the altercation suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The 16-year-old is held at the Jackson County jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.