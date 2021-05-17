Teen arrested in connection with killing of child found in middle of Texas street

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of a child who was found in the middle of a Texas street, police said.

Darriynn Brown is charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said more charges are expected following forensic analysis.

A toddler was found dead in the middle of a Texas street on May 15, 2021, authorities said. (NBCDFW)

The 4-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found dead in the middle of the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive before 7 a.m. CT Saturday, according to police.

Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that investigators believed an "edged weapon" was used in the attack on the child.

The FBI crime scene unit is assisting in the investigation.

Brown was booked into the Dallas County Jail Sunday, according to records. He is being held on $1,500,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.