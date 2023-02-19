Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Battle Creek Central student

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek police have arrested a boy in the Friday shooting death of a Battle Creek Central student.

The suspect is a 14-year-old boy from Battle Creek, police said in a Sunday news release. The teen is currently at the Calhoun County Youth Center, pending a hearing on Tuesday. Police did not identify him.

The teen was arrested in connection with the Friday shooting death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Police were called to the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW at 12:10 a.m. Friday in response to a report of gunshots and found Snyder unresponsive in the road next to his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the 14-year-old about 2 a.m. Sunday in a parked car in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The teen is one of the two people seen in Snyder’s vehicle Friday before gunshots were reported in the area, police said.

Witnesses said two people ran from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street. One of individuals was wearing a black-and-red jacket, and had long, messy hair. The other was wearing a black jacket with white patches and wore a "ski-mask-style" hat, police said.

Detectives recovered a gun they believe was involved in the shooting, but they aren't able to confirm that until forensic analysis is completed, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

