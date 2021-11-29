Teen arrested in connection to shooting during drug deal gone bad, Gulfport police say

A 19-year-old wanted in a shooting during an alleged drug deal gone bad over the weekend has been captured and arrested, Gulfport police said Monday.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the 12000 block of U.S. 49, which is north of I-10 and Orange Grove Road.

Police found Jason McBeath suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, then flown to a hospital that’s out of state. His condition is stable.

Police said during the investigation they learned Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton came to the location to sell narcotics to McBeath.

McBeath then tried to rob Hamilton of the drugs, police said, and Hamilton fired several shots, striking McBeath.

A warrant for Hamilton was issued for aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $100,000. Police said the public assisted authorities in locating Hamilton.

McBeath, who is being treated for his injuries, also is wanted in connection with the incident and has an active warrant for armed robbery. He will likely be placed into custody after his hospital stay. His bond also was set at $100,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.