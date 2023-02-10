Teen arrested in connection to shooting that left man critically injured at Gainesville apartments

Police have arrested a teen in connection to a January shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex.

Gainesville Police arrested Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, Georgia on Thursday.

Officers named Jackson as the suspect in a shooting at the Shades Valley Apartments that left one man critically injured.

It happened Jan. 9 on Shade Valley Lane.

Police said Jackson shot Gabriel Ledford multiple times. Ledford was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jackson has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder, according to police.

He remains in the Hall County Jail.

