Teen arrested in connection to shooting that left man critically injured at Gainesville apartments
Police have arrested a teen in connection to a January shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex.
Gainesville Police arrested Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, Georgia on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers named Jackson as the suspect in a shooting at the Shades Valley Apartments that left one man critically injured.
It happened Jan. 9 on Shade Valley Lane.
Police said Jackson shot Gabriel Ledford multiple times. Ledford was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
Human remains found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old girl
16-year-old who vanished is 2nd teen to be found dead from same Gwinnett high school this week
UGA researchers go deep into Georgia swamp to find massive gator after losing GPS signal
Jackson has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder, according to police.
He remains in the Hall County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: