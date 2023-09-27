Teen arrested in connection with shots fired incident at Milwaukee Lutheran football game

Milwaukee police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shots fired incident during a Milwaukee Lutheran High School football game.

The arrest comes after police Monday released photos of five “persons of interest” relating to the shooting, which injured no one but sent attendees and members of both teams running away from the playing field. The moment was captured on the school’s livestream of the game.

The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday as Milwaukee Lutheran High School hosted Pius XI Catholic High School, at 9700 W. Grantosa Dr.

Charges for the 16-year-old are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The football game was called shortly after the gunshots sounded and the host school canceled homecoming activities for the rest of the weekend.

Zac Bellman of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

