Teen arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles

Aug. 25—An 18 year old was arrested overnight Tuesday, for allegedly stealing items from vehicles in Lake Forrest Subdivision.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say deputies were called the subdivision at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, to reports of two men breaking into vehicles. Reports say when deputies arrived, they spotted two men, who tried to flee.

Deputies apprehended Dylan Polston, 18, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street. Polston was charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500, second-degree fleeing/evading police and third-degree criminal mischief.

The other suspect managed to evade deputies. Polston was booked at the Daviess County Detention Center and released later Tuesday morning. The incident is still under investigation.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse