Teen arrested in crash that killed UC previously accused of stealing car, hitting deputy

A 17 year old appeared in court Monday in connection to a crash that killed a Chaminade Julienne graduate, and injured another.

Cayden Turner, 18, and another Chaminade Julienne graduate, both freshman at the University of Cincinnati, were walking in a marked crosswalk near campus when police said the suspect sped through a red light and hit them.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and several other charges for driving the car involved in the crash, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told WCPO the suspect was previously in custody in connection to trying to run an officer over in Boone County.

Deters said the suspect and a group of kids stole a car and hit the deputy while attempting to flee.

While on probation, Deters said the suspect was caught with a firearm in Hamilton County.

Prosecutors said the suspect was previously given an ankle monitor. According to the judge, he had cut it off.

The suspect is next due in court Oct. 13 when he could learn whether he’ll be tried as an adult.

In a statement, UC President Neville Pinto announced the university will increase police presence and hire crossing guards as part of a new pedestrian safety initiative.