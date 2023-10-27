Teen arrested in daylight killing of pregnant 18-year-old, Orlando police say

The alleged killer of 18-year-old Anguely Rodríguez-Torres last weekend was arrested Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent for the killing. The Orlando Sentinel isn’t naming him because he hasn’t been formally charged as an adult.

Investigators on Saturday responded near the corner of Bel Air Avenue and Curry Ford Road around 2:55 p.m. after reports of gunfire. According to OPD, Rodríguez-Torres and her boyfriend were approached by a man she didn’t know, and was shot in the back after a short argument.

Rodríguez-Torres later died in the hospital. Her family said she was pregnant with a girl when she was killed, WESH-Channel 2 reported.

A GoFundMe page created by Rodríguez-Torres’s family to pay for funeral expenses has raised nearly $3,200 since the shooting.