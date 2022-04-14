Teen arrested in deadly drive-by shooting outside gas station, police say

On Thursday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting earlier this year.

Action News Jax reported back on Jan. 5 that a man was killed and a bystander was hurt in a shooting outside a gas station on Powers Avenue in the San Jose area.

JSO said that a group of people was standing outside of the convenience store when a sedan and a white SUV pulled up and several people exited the cars and began shooting.

A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Another man was injured in the shooting but drove himself to the hospital. Police say the bystander had a child in the car with him at the time but they were not hurt.

Action News Jax counted about 70 evidence markers at the scene from bullets sprayed across the parking lot.

Now, investigators say a 17-year-old has been charged with murder. Action News Jax is not naming the teen at this time because it is not yet clear if they will be charged as an adult or minor.

