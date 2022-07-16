Teen arrested for deadly shooting on Beale Street, police say

A teenager was arrested for a triple shooting on Beale Street, that killed 1 and hurt 2 others.

On Apr. 10 at approximately 2:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call on Beale Street, between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot, and laying on the ground.

MFD took one of the victims to Regional One in critical condition, the other was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that a third shooting victim was later found, and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD was able to determine that Cedquedrick Williams, a 17-year-old, was responsible for the shooting.

On Jul. 14 at approximately 10:45 AM, MPD found Williams in New Albany, Mississippi.

Williams was taken to the Union County jail, police said.

Cedquedrick Williams has been charged with several local felonies, including felony Evading Arrest, and was occupying a stolen car that contained marijuana and 4 guns stolen from Shelby County.

Williams is on a bond of $500,000.

