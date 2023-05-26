Teen arrested after deadly shooting outside Orlando attraction, police say

Police in Orlando said they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting last month.

Officers said 16-year-old Jasper Rollins has been charged with first-degree murder

The shooting happened outside of Dezerland Park on International Drive on April 29.

Watch: State attorney: Osceola County deputy charged in Wawa explosion that burned 75% of man’s body

Officers said a large group of juveniles were loitering on the property when Rollins fired several rounds into the crowd.

14-year-old Trevon Robinson of Hillsborough County was hit by gunfire and later died from his injuries, police said.

Watch: Law enforcement on Volusia County beaches now falls on sheriff’s office

According to a report, two other 14-year-old males were also shot and injured.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Rollins’ arrest and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.