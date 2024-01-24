Teen arrested in Deltona park shooting, victim says it was accidental

A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday night and charged with shooting a 17-year-old in the leg at a Deltona park nine days ago, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified Anthony Martinez, 16, as the suspect in the shooting of Elijah Ramos, 17, at Dwight Hawkins Park at 3050 Riverhead Drive on Jan. 15, the agency said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred inside a sport utility vehicle at the park.

The investigation revealed that Ramos was in the driver’s seat, and Martinez was in the seat behind him, investigators said.

The victim and witnesses told detectives the shooting was accidental.

Ramos initially told deputies that he didn't know where the gunshot came from and that he did not see any vehicles leaving the scene. Ramos also told investigators that he did not see anyone running from the park, according to an incident report.

Martinez was located Tuesday night and arrested. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He was taken to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teen accused of shooting another teen at Deltona park